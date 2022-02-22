Typhoid fever: Infectious diseases expert says municipal water safe to drink

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has dismissed fake news claiming the outbreaks stem from contaminated municipal water.

CAPE TOWN - An infectious diseases expert on Tuesday said there was no evidence that tap water was linked to typhoid outbreaks in the Western Cape and North West province.

"If it had been municipal water contamination, we would have seen hundreds, if not tens of thousands of cases. This is absolutely not the case and the clusters we are talking about are clusters of ten people over a year ago in many cases, it's really not something we need to be worried about at the municipal level and there is currently no need to worry about tap water," said Wits University's Dr Jeremy Nel.

The City of Cape Town's also refuted the social media posts.

"All drinking water samples taken from the municipal supply tested at the City Scientific Service Laboratory in Athlone complied with the South African drinking water standards on acute health components and pose no health risk to the public," said the city's Patricia van der Ross.