Multiple people injured in collision near West Coast National Park

Numerous injuries were reported in a collision between a bakkie and a taxi near the West Coast National Park.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Jandre Bakker: "Both occupants of the bakkie were slightly injured and of the 14 occupants in the minibus taxi, four were seriously injured and four suffered light injuries and we are awaiting feedback on the injury level of the two remaining occupants."

The accident happened on the R27 on Tuesday.

Bakker explains what happened: "Preliminary indications are that an Isuzu light delivery vehicle or bakkie was parked in the emergency or yellow lane, in the direction of Cape Town, following a tyre burst. A Toyota minibus then hit the right rear of the bakkie whereafter the driver of the minibus lost control."