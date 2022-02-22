Makhura praises law enforcement after suspected gang of robbers, 2 cops arrested

They were arrested, along with their alleged accomplices, on charges including conspiracy to conduct armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal guns and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle, and police impersonation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has commended law enforcement for arresting members of a gang, two of whom are police officers, suspected of being involved in robberies in the province.

The two members of the Crime Intelligence Unit were handcuffed last week.

He's also praised officers for nabbing eight suspects in Rosettenville on Monday.

They're believed to belong to a gang that was using a house in the area to hideout.

Eight of their alleged accomplices were killed in a shootout with officers and four policemen are recovering in hospital on Tuesday morning.

Even though crime is rampant throughout Gauteng, Makhura has issued a statement on Tuesday claiming there's somehow no place for criminals in this province.