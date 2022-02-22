Makhura announces plans to establish SA’s first cannabis hub

The premier announced plans to the establish a dedicated unit in the Agriculture and Rural Development Department to work with the cannabis industry and national government to address regulatory and licensing issues, attract investment, and facilitate black participation in this novel sector.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced plans to establish the country's first cannabis hub as part of a multi-billion rand development in the Vaal River area which will include a smart city, a green hydrogen innovation hub and an aerotropolis.

Makhura was delivering his 10th State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Johannesburg where he said that extensive interaction with industry role-players had taken place over the last year and they'd identified unique economic opportunities.

“Last year I said this sector has opportunities. We must work with the industry players and the regulators to unlock those opportunities. Now we have done the work to look at what opportunities are there,” the premier said.

The premier's plan follows the president's pronouncements on fast-tracking the growth and processing of the plant during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), where he also said that hemp and cannabis production had the potential to create about 130,000 new jobs.

