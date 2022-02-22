Magashule: State failed to give me chance to respond to corruption allegations

The embattled politician has also made claims that politics were behind the decision to prosecute him.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is insisting that the State failed to give him an opportunity to respond to corruption allegations before going ahead with the charges.

Magashule's legal representative, Advocate Laurence Hodes SC, finished making submissions to the Bloemfontein High Court in this regard.

The embattled politician has also made claims that politics were behind the decision to prosecute him.

He and four others are asking the court to withdraw the charges of theft, corruption and money laundering relating to the 2014 Free State asbestos project.

Magashule has maintained that as then premier, he had no role to play in the awarding of tenders.

Hodes also used Tuesday morning to poke holes into the State's handling of Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota, who was listed as a key witness in November 2020.

This not only changed to her being a suspect one year later but for the secretary-general to only hear of this in court.

“There was no communication to us and we only found things out as things changed in court,” Hodes said.

WATCH LIVE: Magashule back in court over FS asbestos fraud case