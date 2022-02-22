Magashule criticises Mbeki for FS ANC tour, talks up Zuma leadership

Speaking to journalists outside the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday, Ace Magashule criticised Thabo Mbeki’s engagements with ANC members in his home province, accusing those who attended of talking badly about ANC leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has torn into former President Thabo Mbeki over his weekend visit to the Free State, pitting him against his successor, former President Jacob Zuma.

He said that branches must take a stand against leaders trying to destroy the ANC.



Magashule is facing corruption charges linked to a 2014 asbestos housing project during his tenure as premier of that province.



The acrimonious relationship between Mbeki and Zuma is well documented, so too is Magashule’s never-ending gripe with Mbeki over a series of perceived transgressions, including the refusal to appoint him as a premier of the Free State.



All of these were top of mind when journalists asked the embattled secretary-general about Mbeki’s weekend tour of his home province.

“Zuma made people who said bad things about him ministers. That’s leadership. And Zuma never said his vote is a secret and all that,” Magashule said.

Magashule, who described a renewal project without the likes of Zuma and Matthews Phosa as “a factional gathering”, hit out at those who criticised the former leader, calling on ANC branches to wake up and act against leaders who were destroying the ANC.



Mbeki, in what some have described as an attempt to resuscitate his legacy within the former liberation movement, has been slowly but publicly batting for the ANC, speaking to some provinces and attending its most recent manifesto launch.