Kanana informal settlement residents accuse City Power of failing them

The power utility is embarking on a blitz operation to remove illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - The community of Kanana informal settlement in Tembisa on Tuesday accused City Power officials and the government of failing them.

The power utility is embarking on a blitz operation to remove illegal connections.

This is part of the city's revenue enhancement programme, which is meant to recover millions in lost revenue.

There was a heavy police presence as residents gathered and complaining about poor service delivery.

City Power said it was trying to clamp down on people taking power from the grid as it battled to keep up with demand.

But residents had been shouting at officials and blowing whistles trying to chase away the City Power technicians.

One of the residents spoke to Eyewitness News saying this was not fair.

"Please, the government must do something for them so that we will have peace, that's what we are asking. It's not that we don't want to buy electricity, we do want to buy electricity but as long as those people don't have peace with us it's not easy for us."

The residents have vowed to reconnect to the grid.