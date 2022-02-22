Judgment reserved in Magashule's corruption case

On Tuesday, senior counsel Laurence Hodes, representing Ace Magashule, argued that there was no proof that authorisation had been granted by the head of public prosecutions for the former premier to face charges.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Soma Naidoo has reserved judgment in the application by suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and three others, who are seeking to have the 2014 Free State asbestos charges against them withdrawn with costs.

On Tuesday, senior counsel Laurence Hodes, representing Magashule, argued that there was no proof that authorisation had been granted by the head of public prosecutions for the former premier to face charges.

He’s also argued that his client wasn’t given an opportunity to respond to any of the charges, saying Magashule’s rights were not protected during the process of being charged.

The four and 12 others, including five companies, are facing a series of corruption and fraud charges stemming from the R255b million contract.

The suspended secretary general said he knew nothing about the matter and was being pursued for political reasons.

Magashule’s lawyers said his matter started late with the State quick to arrest, while investigations were far from being completed.

This is part of their arguments for the entire matter to be dismissed with costs.

Hodes told the High Court that it was crucial to consider the political context around Magashule’s charges.

Magashule has continuously claimed he is innocent, taking to accusing the NPA of lying to the public.

He insists his legal woes are linked to ANC politics and the race for new leadership.

But the State’s senior counsel Nazeer Cassim said the motive behind the criminal matter was irrelevant.

Judgement in the civil case is expected in April while the pre-trial is set for 10 June.