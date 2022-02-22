'It felt like 2 hours': Neighbour recalls hiding during deadly Joburg shootout

Eight men were killed and eight others were arrested on Monday night after a dramatic shootout with police at The Hill, in the south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman who lives next door to a Rosettenville house where two dozen alleged criminals tried to hide out after a failed cash-in-transit heist said that she was shocked to find out what her neighbours were up to.

Eight men were killed and eight others were arrested on Monday night after a dramatic shootout with police at The Hill, in the south of Johannesburg.

Police said that the group was about to rob a cash-in-transit van.

Four police officers have been admitted to hospital after the criminals opened fire at an overhead chopper.

Police are now looking for the nine other gang members who got away during the chaotic shootout.

Residents in the Rossetenville area were going about their lives as usual, with some making their way home from work while others picked up children from school.

That was until the dramatic shootout broke out between police and the alleged robbers.

"My son was outside and he said: 'Mom, look, there's a helicopter.' It was a police helicopter and the helicopter was hovering and I said: 'My baby, if there's a helicopter hovering, you need to get inside.' Then the gunshots went off and they came from next door and then we ran inside and we locked ourselves in. I'm assuming the gunfire went on for seven to 10 minutes but it felt like two hours lying on the floor," a neighbour said.

The woman who lives right beside the alleged criminals’ safe house said that her minor son frequently visited the house.

"The house is empty because they're refurbishing it - there's four or five little flatlets at the back - and his friend live sin of those flatlets. I've been there a couple of times and I never suspected anybody so I don't know where they were hiding, who they were...," she said.

Since this property right opposite the St Martin’s school was sold and the alleged criminals started living here, residents said that there had been a spike in highjackings.

Police also found five stolen cars on the property on Monday night.