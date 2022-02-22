Govt officials must account for not cutting red tape - Business groups

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said there were numerous municipal bylaws and regulations that needed to be reviewed.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Business lobby groups are demanding accountability from departments to tackle the numerous obstacles that companies of all sizes encounter when doing business with the state. They want ministers and public officials to be taken to task for not cutting red tape. This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that a team headed by Small Business Institute chairperson Sipho Nkosi will review regulations that are unduly complicated, costly and difficult to comply with.

The team will identify priority reforms for this year, including mechanisms to ensure that government departments pay suppliers within the required 30 days. It will work with departments and agencies to unblock specific obstacles to investment and growth. And, it will also support current initiatives to simplify processes relating to property legislation, cross-border trade and construction permits.

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and the National Union of Municipal Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NUMCCI) told Vutivi News that it would not be an easy task for the red tape team, which would be situated in The Presidency.

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia said there were numerous municipal bylaws and regulations that needed to be reviewed. “The Presidency would have to look at all departments responsible for issuing any licence to operate businesses and other permissions, to ensure that these are streamlined, efficient and there is no duplication,” Coovadia said.

