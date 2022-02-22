Family of WC woman jailed in Thailand for drugs believe her imprisonment unjust

Ashley Oosthuizen was arrested by Thai police in 2020 and was sentenced to death on drug-related charges. The sentence has since been changed to life behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a George woman who is locked up in Thailand for selling drugs believes that their daughter was unjustly put behind bars as she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ashley Oosthuizen went to Thailand in March 2018 to start a job as a teacher but she was let go from the post and started working at a restaurant owned by her boyfriend.

But Oosthuizen's island life changed in 2020 when she was arrested by Thai police and was sentenced to death on drug-related charges. The sentence has since been changed to life behind bars.

According to her family, the 22-year-old had signed for a package on behalf of her boyfriend. She was arrested and has been in jail ever since.

Her family said that her boyfriend should be behind bars instead as they believe that he ran a drug operation without her knowledge.

Her mother, Lynne Blignaut, explained how he was now vouching for her innocence.

"It doesn't matter even if they do not let her go, it's good and everything to acknowledge, to confess and everything but get yourself back there and be open and honest in the right country," Blignaut said.

Blignaut said that she'd had very little communication with her daughter since her imprisonment.

"I'm allowed to speak to her once a month for 10 minutes," she said.