Dirco ‘aware’ of George woman sentenced to life behind bars in Thailand

Ashley Oosthuizen's family believes she was unjustly put behind bars and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Tuesday said it was aware of a case involving a George woman who is serving life behind bars in Thailand on drug charges.

The 22-year-old went to Thailand in 2018 at the age of 19 after getting work as a kindergarten teacher on the island of Koh Samui.

In 2020, the young woman was arrested at a restaurant she worked at for allegedly selling drugs and last year, she was sentenced to death, which has since been commuted to life behind bars.

According to her family, she'd signed for a package on behalf of someone else not knowing that it contained drugs.

They are blaming her American boyfriend at the time, claiming the drugs belonged to him.

Dirco's Lunga Ngqengelele said: “As Dirco, we are offering support as required by the law. It is unfortunate that the same law prohibits us from interfering on a legal basis.”