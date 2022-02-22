De Lille: SA’s infrastructure projects helping to create jobs

De Lille was giving an update at Parliament on progress with some of the 62 projects in the Infrastructure Investment Plan, which is a central part of the government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille on Tuesday said strategic infrastructure projects across the country were helping to revive the construction sector and to create jobs.

De Lille was giving an update at Parliament on progress with some of the 62 projects (SIPs) in the Infrastructure Investment Plan, which is a central part of the government’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

The projects involve all three spheres of government, state-owned entities and departments as well as the private sector and include the building of bridges, water systems, road and rail upgrades, student and social housing among others.

De Lille was joined by the head of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to infrastructure development as the “flywheel of the economy” and Minister de Lille said the work of Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) was helping to revive the construction sector and to create jobs.

“ISA has become the single-entry point for all infrastructure in our country.”

Along with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, ISA coordinates and monitors and raises funding for the 62 SIP projects across the country, which are at various stages of development.

The government committed R100 billion over 10 years to the Infrastructure Fund in 2020.

De Lille said Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana agreed the Infrastructure Fund would be a separate Budget line item to cut down on bureaucracy and speed up implementation.

De Lille said the private sector was coming to the party: “Over the next three years, R24 billion must be allocated to the Infrastructure Fund for blended projects.”