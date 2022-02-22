Criminals arrested in deadly Joburg shootout claim poverty drove them to crime

Eight men were killed and eight others arrested after the gang of 25 was cornered by the Crime Intelligence Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - The criminals who were nabbed and shot dead by police at The Hill in the south of Johannesburg have pleaded poverty as a reason for their unlawful activities.

Eight men were killed and eight others arrested after the gang of 25 was cornered by the Crime Intelligence Unit.

The men were on their way to rob a cash van.

Four police officers have been admitted to hospital after the criminals shot at a chopper that was circling over them.

In recent weeks there has been an apparent surge in cash-in-transit crimes, with a police officer and member of the defence force linked to a heist last week on the West Rand.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that members of the gang were from parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Bulawayo in Zimbabwe and one was from Botswana.

“We are working with heartless people that are prepared to kill. One of the suspects said they were doing this because of poverty,” the minister said.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said that the Crime Intelligence Unit had been keeping a close eye on the gang recently.

Police are now searching for the nine gang members who got away via a nearby highway.