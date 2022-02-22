ConCourt reserves judgment in Janusz Waluś parole bid

Janusz Waluś has on Tuesday challenged Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola's decision to deny his release.

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court on Tuesday reserved judgment in the parole matter of Chris Hani's killer.

He is serving a life sentence for killing the SACP leader in 1993.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane, who represents the Hani family and the SACP, said Waluś was not merely the murder of an individual, but that was the murder of a democratic dream.

"It's a murder of a country, of a society and its democratic dream and it's a murder of a family, not just Mr Hani's. It's a murder of his daughter who died thereafter, it is a murder of the dream of that family."

Lawyer Roelof du Plessis has questioned what the minister would do if the matter is referred back to him.

"Our learned friend Mr Sikhakhane puts to you that political circumstances may change, this is not a political decision, this is a legal decision, the law is applicable."

Via his lawyer, Waluś has again apologised to the Hani family, the SACP and the country.