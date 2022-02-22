Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś takes another shot at parole

The Polish immigrant is serving a life sentence for killing the SACP leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.

CAPE TOWN - Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś is back in the courts on Tuesday to get another shot at parole.

He's challenging Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola's decision to deny his release in the Constitutional Court.

The Polish immigrant is serving a life sentence for killing the South African Communist Party (SACP) leader outside his Boksburg home in 1993.

Lawyer Roelof du Plessis said Waluś had instructed him to again apologise to Hani's family, the SACP and the people of South Africa.

"He has sincere remorse; in South Africa, we have the spirit of ubuntu, which is not applied in Western countries and I submit that if one applies ubuntu in this matter, the outcome would be favourable to the applicant."

Du Plessis has suggested ministers are under political pressure when making decisions around parole for Waluś.

"That decision for a minister who is politically placed in his position by the ANC, who is in a tripartite alliance with the SACP, simply makes it difficult for any minister to make this decision."

Waluś has been trying to get parole for almost 10 years now.