Cele: KZN top cop's presence in Nkandla during Zuma arrest prevented chaos

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigating the July 2021 unrest that the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner played a role in ensuring that the Nkandla gathering when former President Jacob Zuma faced jail did not escalate.

Cele was the first witness at the Gauteng leg of the hearings on Monday.

He said that Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's presence on the ground contained the situation.

Cele said that police tried to prevent what would have been chaotic events when Zuma faced prison.

He also pointed to Mkhwanazi's efforts to ensure that some cars did not reach Nkandla.

“There were pockets of excellence with the South African police, no doubt about it, and this is one of them. When the day Mkhwanazi was on the ground in Nkandla and conducting the situation from there, and I guess, if he was not there, the situation would have been bad,” Minister Cele said.

He said that police could have done even more work had they received intelligence.

An expert panel report said that police failed to handle the unrest.

The hearings will continue with more witnesses on Tuesday.