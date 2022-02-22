After months of not getting full salaries, Liliesleaf employees plead for help

The iconic museum in Rivonia has been at the center of a funding row between the founder and CEO Nicholas Wolpe, the board of trustees, and the Department of Arts and Culture.

JOHANNESBURG - Liliesleaf employees on Tuesday said they had reached dire straits and were pleading for help after going months without receiving their full salaries.

The iconic museum in Rivonia has been at the center of a funding row between the founder and CEO Nicholas Wolpe, the board of trustees, and the Department of Arts and Culture.

The museum announced last year that it would be shutting its doors indefinitely if it did not receive the funding it so desperately needed.

But the department said it first needed to account for over R8 million, which had been previously allocated.

Baile Mphela is a mother of three who works as a facility supervisor at the Liliesleaf trust. She is one of 28 employees who have not been paid their full salaries and are now desperate.

“I owe school fees as we speak; I am with my daughter who is three years old and she doesn’t go to school because I don’t have money.”

Wolpe said he had been struggling for nearly two years to pay staff salaries.

"Since July 2020, the staff have not received their full salaries because of financial constraints.”

Wolpe said while COVID-19 contributed to the financial difficulties, he blamed the board of trustees for failing to hand over a 2021 forensic report, which he said was one of the conditions for government funding.