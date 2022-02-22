6 people die in head-on collision on N11 in Mpumalanga

Authorities said that the crash happened on Monday night on a stretch of road between Middelburg and Grobblersdal.

JOHANNESBURG - Six people have been killed in a head-on crash on N11 in Mpumalanga.

A toddler was among those killed.

MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has sent condolences to the families of the victims and is appealing to all road users to be extra cautious on their travels.