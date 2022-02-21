WC transport officials, SAPS intervene in Stellenbosch taxi protest

It's unclear what the protest is about, but the action comes shortly after an operator was arrested for outstanding warrants.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport officials and police are trying to intervene at a taxi protest in Stellenbosch.

It's understood taxi drivers on Monday blocked several roads.

It's unclear what the protest is about but it comes shortly after an operator was arrested for outstanding warrants.

"Law enforcement and traffic officers have been assisting the SAPS in addressing the illegal taxi strike at several key intersections in the Stellenbosch area. We have also been in contact with taxi associations who have requested that their members hold this illegal demonstration. Intersections are opening up, but traffic is quite heavy in the area and do advise that residents stay clear of the area if at all possible,” said Stellenbosch Municipality spokesperson, Stuart Grobbelaar.