WC Health MEC Mbombo to receive report on healthcare needs of rural communities

This after the humanitarian outreach group, Gift of the Givers, hosted a medical services initiative in the town of Touws River this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo will soon be handed a report on the urgent healthcare needs of rural residents.

This after the humanitarian outreach group, Gift of the Givers, hosted a medical services initiative in the town of Touws River this weekend.

With the nearest hospital an hour away, teams of specialists received over 1,000 patients in under six hours.

The organisation's Dr Imtiaz Sooliman believes that the community's healthcare needs have long been unaddressed.

"Neurologists, gynaecologists, dieticians, paediatricians, general practitioners, ward nurses... Everyone was busy, even the ultrasound machine was busy. Five hundred patients required some form of eye care - a programme will be arranged for that," Sooliman said.