UKZN Howard Campus to reopen following violent clashes

On Thursday, students clashed with private security guards, rubber bullets were fired to disperse the crowds. The campus shut down after a group of people gathered on the premises again on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Howard College Campus will reopen on Monday following violent clashes outside the gates last week.

The reason for the demonstrations remains unclear, however, the university said that operations would resume on Monday.

University spokesperson Normah Zondo said: “Access to campus, like all the other UKZN campuses, will be granted to individuals who are in possession of valid university permits.”