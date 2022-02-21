Two Joburg cops in critical condition after being shot

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said their paramedics are also there as the scene has been active.

JOHANNESBURG - Two police officers are in a critical condition after being shot in Moffat View, southern Johannesburg, on Monday.

It's unclear what the circumstances around the attack are but paramedics said police were currently on the scene.

One of them is a Johannesburg Metro Police official while the other is with the SAPS.

“Two policemen have been shot and they're both in a critical condition, they’ve been airlifted by Netcare 911 helicopters to specialist facilities in Johannesburg. So far, we can’t confirm if there are any other injuries or if there’s been any death. We're still waiting for more information.”

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela is on his way to the scene.