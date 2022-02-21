South African Breweries calls for 0% increase in excise tax

Ahead of the 2022 National Budget Speech this Wednesday, SAB is highlighting the important role of the sector in South Africa's post-COVID-19 economic recovery.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Breweries on Monday reiterated calls for government to cap increases in excise tax on liquor in line with inflation.

SAB wants government to move away from increasing liquor excise tax to above inflation.

Industry representatives say driving up the price of liquor in bid to deter alcohol abuse also fuels Illicit trade.

SAB economist Fatsani Banda said they had been raising this issue with National Treasury and Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance since August last year.

“We would like to be part of the recovery story and that would require excise reprieve, not only for ourselves, but for our small to medium brewers as well, who’ve really been decimated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The National Liquor Traders Association has added its voice, calling for a zero excise rate increase to sustain the sectors' businesses.