Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has placed focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for economic and infrastructure recovery in the province.

Makhura was delivering his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Brixton Multipurpose Center in Johannesburg.

The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He said all hands must be on deck to move from the health emergency to what he dubbed an economic and service delivery emergency.

"We make the economy and jobs the centre stage and the number one priority in the next two years, we will also work closely with national government and our municipalities to accelerate service delivery and focus on improving infrastructure," Makhura said.