Santaco calls off EC strike, gives govt a week to resolve grievances

Premier Oscar Mabuyane's office said that the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called off a strike planned for the province over issues relating to scholar transport.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape taxi users can breathe a sigh of relief on Monday morning.

The indefinite industrial action would have kicked off on Monday.



But the premier met with council officials recently to try to reason with them.

Santaco's given the provincial government a week to resolve the issues.