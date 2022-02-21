Saftu to lead protest action in CT on Wednesday ahead of Budget Speech

Saftu is pushing for a basic income grant, among other demands.

CAPE TOWN - Labour federation Saftu and its affiliates will be leading a protest in Cape Town ahead of the Budget Speech.

It insists that the demonstration is protected, even for workers who aren't unionised.



Abeedah Adams is from the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa: "The state is not taking us seriously, they're not taking the poor and the working class seriously so we need to get out on the street. Saftu has obtained the Section 57 strike certificate, which means that any worker, even if they're not a member Saftu, can participate in the protest on Wednesday. It's a protected strike, the only thing that the employer can do is have no work, no pay."