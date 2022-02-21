SA records 637 fatal crashes in January - Mbalula

In January, more than 2,700 vehicles were impounded as authorities set up over 1,600 roadblocks where more than 74,100 motorists were pulled over.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has on Monday released monthly road safety stats for the first time.

He said by tracking patterns, they could customise interventions in a more meaningful way.

In January, more than 2,700 vehicles were impounded as authorities set up over 1,600 roadblocks where more than 74,100 motorists were pulled over.

Mabalula said during the month under review, more than 600 crashes occurred.

"Six hundred and thirty-seven fatal crashes were recorded accounting for 774 fatalities. This represents a 75% increase in crashes from 484 and 78% increase in fatalities year-on-year."

He said it must be borne in mind that in January 2021, the country was under level 3 COVID-19 restrictions with a curfew in place that limited the movement of vehicles on the roads during certain times.

Of these crashes and fatalities, 184 crashes resulting in 363 fatalities in January were already reported in the festive season statistics.

However, the stats are similar to the data record in January 2020, with the January 2022 figures showing a 2% decline in crashes and a 1% increase in fatalities.

Mbalula said most of the crashes took place on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays with the human behaviour contributing 90% followed by road and environmental factors at 5% and vehicle factors at 4%.

In the first month of the year, more than 173,600 traffic fines were issued and over 400,800 drivers were arrested for various offences, including drunk driving.