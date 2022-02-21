SA records 1,456 new COVID infections, 50 fatalities

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 98,667.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that one COVID-related death was confirmed over the past 48 hours.

However, the ongoing audit has uncovered another 49 previously unreported fatalities, taking the country's known death toll to 98,667.

South Africa's daily COVID-19 positivity rate is at 7.2%. This means that 1,456 tests came back positive for the virus over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Over 30.9 million vaccines have been administered here in South Africa since they became available.