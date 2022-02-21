Premier Makhura to deliver Gauteng Sopa on Monday

The address takes place under the theme “following up on our commitment to the people of Gauteng”.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura will on Monday morning deliver his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg.

It’s expected to highlight past achievements and also present a programme of action for the remainder of the current administration.

However, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Makhura of making empty promises in his two terms as Gauteng premier.

Heading up the country’s economic hub, all eyes are on Makhura as he delivers his 10th Sopa in an administration plagued by corruption allegations, the aftermath of the July riots and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key among the issues that Makhura is expected to address is infrastructure, the ailing public healthcare system, crime, and plans for the province’s economic recovery.

Meanwhile, the premier may have a lot of convincing to do after the Democratic Alliance’s Solly Msimang accused of him of not being fit to govern.

Msimang delivered the opposition’s alternate Sopa last week, where he said that Makhura had failed to deliver on his promises around e-tolls and the fight against corruption, among others, saying tha residents were tired of the broken promises.