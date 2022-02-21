Operation Dudula organisers vow to reclaim Hillbrow

Dozens of people took to the streets of Hillbrow over the weekend gathering at several crime hotspots and suspected drug dens with police officers watching on.

JOHANNESBURG - The organisers of Operation Dudula are calling on shop owners in Hillbrow to employ South Africans only.

The group has been chasing away people they deem to be illegal immigrants, accusing them of being responsible for criminality and somehow taking jobs.

People under the banner of Operation Dudula took to the streets of Hillbrow this weekend under a heavy police presence.

A march was halted last week due to the organisation not having authorisation.

The group has been targeting illegal immigrants and traders, saying that they were taking jobs in the country while there was high unemployment, increased crime, and drug abuse.

The operation's deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said: “We need to make sure that we don’t have a no-go area for South Africans. Remember, some are benefiting from these crimes and some are benefitting through these illegal migrants. So, we don’t expect them to love what we are doing.”

Operation Dudula officials have vowed to reclaim Hillbrow.