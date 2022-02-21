Operation Dudula calls on Hillbrow shop owners to employ only South Africans

Dozens of people took to the streets of Hillbrow over the weekend gathering at several crime hotspots and suspected drug dens with police officers watching on.

JOHANNESBURG - Dozens of people under the banner of Operation Dudula took to the streets of Hillbrow over the weekend, gathering at several crime hotspots and suspected drug dens with police officers watching on.

The march was halted last week due to the organisation not having authorisation.

The officials said they wanted to reclaim Hillbrow from being "a no-go area" for South Africans.

The organisers called on shop owners in Hillbrow to employ South Africans only.

The group has been chasing away people they deem to be undocumented migrants, accusing them of being responsible for criminality, drug abuse and "taking" jobs.

The operation's deputy chairperson Dan Radebe said: “We need to make sure that we don’t have a no-go area for South Africans. Remember, some are benefiting from these crimes and some are benefitting through these illegal migrants. So, we don’t expect them to love what we are doing.”