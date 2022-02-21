NPA asks court to dismiss applications to withdraw asbestos corruption charges

Businessman Edwin Sodi, former head of Free State Human Settlements Tim Mokhesi and former director general at the provincial Department of Human Settlement Thabane Zulu all put their cases to court.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court has adjourned Monday’s proceedings, with the National Prosecuting Authority’s lawyer, Advocate Nazeer Cassim, asking for it to dismiss applications to withdraw asbestos corruption charges against the three accused.

On Tuesday, it will hear from the legal representative of suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule – who is the 13th co-accused in the multi-million rand contract saga.

Earlier, the court postponed the pre-trial into the criminal matter to 10 June, this as it awaits an extradition process to bring Magashule’s former PA from the United States to be completed.

Out of the 16 co-accused including five businesses implicated in the asbestos corruption, four including the ANC’s Magashule are attempting to have their names withdrawn from the charge sheet.

The court heard from three who argued around the testimonies provided at the state capture commission against being able to self-incriminate and simply stating that the NPA does not have a strong case against them.

But the NPA’s Advocate Cassim disagrees: “Maybe we submit a hopeless application, it's regrettable that the taxpayers even pay for this application.”

Magashule has consistently maintained this is nothing more than a political witch hunt, accusing the NPA of lying to the public.

The matter continues on Tuesday at 10 am.