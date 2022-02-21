MPs urge DWS to follow up on summit solutions to SA's water issues

The National Water and Sanitation Summit last week looked at ways to improve water security among other issues.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's urged the Water and Sanitation Department to follow through on proposed solutions that came out of a recent summit.

The chairperson of Parliament's Water and Sanitation committee Robert Mashego said that while the solutions appeared good on paper, it's hoped that they can be translated into action.

Mashego said that water and sanitation services were among the basic and key requirements for economic growth.

Yet in many communities these services are woeful.

The summit proposed a number of solutions to numerous issues, including climate change, water shortages, infrastructure and managing pollution and water quality.

He said that MPs would ensure the outcomes of the summit were implemented.