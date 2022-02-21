Makhura’s Sopa highlights importance of infrastructure in Gauteng

While outlining the delivery of infrastructure under the pressures of the pandemic, Gauteng Premier David Makhura also acknowledged some problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has emphasised the need to improve and maintain infrastructure if the province is to reach its service delivery, employment and economic growth targets.

Makhura delivered his tenth State of the Province Address at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg earlier on Monday.

Several officials in the infrastructure department have been suspended after an SIU probe implicated them in the irregular refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital on the West Rand.

The premier said over the next two years, his government would focus on infrastructure as the central and driving tenet towards building the economy.

“The focus will entail the completion of incomplete projects and the acceleration of the completion of new infrastructure projects across all regions.”

But the competence of the infrastructure department has been called into question after the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital refurbishment project was taken from it and handed to the health department.

Makhura said the decision was in the interest of fast-tracking the work and restoring full services at the facility.

“There are interventions that we are doing, including current investigations, have led to the suspension of a large number of officials.”

Makhura said going forward, departments would be able to deliver their own infrastructure only if they could do so at cost and on time