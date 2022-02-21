Makhura accused of paying lip service at State of the Province Address

Gauteng Premier David Makhura highlighted post-democracy gains made by the provincial government, including the 2016 adoption of the Gauteng City Region Integrity Management Policy framework as one of the measures to combat corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has been accused of paying lip service and failing to deal with rampant corruption within his administration as he delivered the State of the Province Address in Johannesburg on Monday.

He also addressed the PPE corruption allegations plaguing several provincial departments such as reviews of all tenders over R10 million, the signing of an integrity pact with service providers and the introduction of the e-procurement system.

Makhura said his government would not backtrack on the 2014 open tender system.

“You know that we have introduced the open tender system, which was undermined during COVID-19, there is no retreat on the open tender system.”

But the EFF's Itani Mukwevho said there needed to be political accountability.

“We are disappointed with the State of the Province Address because there is no political accountability. He should have removed MECs who are not capable.”