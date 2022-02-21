Magashule returns to dock for pre-trial in FS asbestos fraud, corruption case

Two days have been set aside for proceedings in the matter which involves Magashule and 15 others, including five companies, former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli and Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule returns to the dock this week as the pre-trial for his fraud and corruption charges over the Free State asbestos project kicks off.

They are facing multiple charges over the R255 million 2014 contract to assess and remove asbestos housing material in the Free State. Magashule was premier of the province at the time.

He’s attempted to challenge the case, which has faced numerous postponements, arguing that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no legitimate evidence against him.

Magashule insists that this is a politically motivated fishing expedition.

Magashule has consistently maintained that he is an innocent man being pursued by the state for nefarious reasons, so innocent that in recent days he’s been touring some of the country’s churches as he prays for a clear path ahead of his pre-trial, which kicks off on Monday morning.

Magashule has been fighting both his party and the NPA since he was charged, losing the ANC battle against the step-aside resolution and being summarily suspended and now waiting to see what will come of his challenge against the NPA.

He’s claimed the NPA has no case against him and that he’s merely a victim of the day’s politics.

“There is no trial here. They are keeping me busy, away from the ANC and away from the people,” Magashule said.

Magashule will have to provide clarity over contributions made to students he supported abroad by businesses with links to Blackhead Consulting which were always paid shortly after Blackhead received payments from the Free State Human Settlements Department.

The matter starts at 10am.