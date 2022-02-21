Magashule insists there's no evidence linking him to FS asbestos project scandal

The criminal case against Ace Magashule has been postponed due to the pending extradition order aimed at bringing Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, home from the United States.

JOHANNESBURG - While suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule’s corruption case has been postponed to 10 June, the court is now dealing with his application for the matter to be withdrawn.

Magashule and three others have insisted that there is no evidence linking them to the 2014 asbestos housing project scandal.

The embattled politician has described this as a political witch-hunt aimed at keeping him out of office.

Those four accused, along with 12 others, including five businesses, are facing charges of corruption, theft and money laundering over the multi-million rand contract.

The criminal case has been postponed due to the pending extradition order aimed at bringing Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, home from the United States.

Part two of Monday’s proceedings are under way, with Magashule supported in court by the likes of Carl Niehaus and ANC MP Mervyn Dirks.

Magashule is attempting to get his name removed from the charge sheet relating to the 2014 asbestos case, arguing that there is no evidence against him.

It's a claim that he’s continued to make leading up to Monday’s court sitting.

"It's a waste of our time. I told you it's a political trial, it's deliberate but we will fight it. The truth will come out. They have lied to South Africans. They said they have witnesses," Magashule said.

The criminal case has been postponed as Magashule’s former personal assistant, Cholota, now has a warrant of arrest in her name, with an extradition order currently being processed.

This part of the matter is due to be heard on 10 June.

