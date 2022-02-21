Lesufi calls on Hoërskool Jan Viljoen parents to change attitudes on race issues

The MEC has condemned the behaviour displayed by parents last week which resulted in the police firing stun grenades and rubber bullets.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has urged parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to change their behaviour and attitude in addressing issues of race.

Lesufi returned to the high school in Randfontein on Sunday to meet with parents and address allegations of racial discrimination and claims of sexual misconduct.

This follows an altercation between black and white pupils, which went viral on social media.

The MEC acknowledged that there were diversity challenges at the school.

He said that racial transformation needed to start in the home and classroom.

"Parents did exactly what our children did two weeks ago where parents were fighting amongst themselves in this school. For us to build a non-racial South Africa, it starts in the classroom. If it can't start there we'll never achieve it in any other place, except in the classroom," the MEC said.

Lesufi said that the ongoing tension among teachers, parents and pupils at the school was a reminder of just how far the country needed to go in addressing transformation.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was also probing the allegations of racism at the school.