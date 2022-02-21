Kya Sand informal settlement drowning in illegal dumping sites

Bokka du Toit from the Kya Sand Burning Wasteland Forum tells Eyewitness News that small bakkies and big waste bin trucks are dumping their loads there at all hours, at a fraction of the price to cut costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Illegal dumping is becoming a huge problem for the City of Johannesburg and law enforcement, with sites popping up in residential and business areas and posing serious health and environmental problems.

Pikitup decommissioned a dump site in Kya Sand in 2010 after it reached capacity and five years was spent on efforts to rehabilitate the land.

However, on Monday, land lords have taken over the site and are burning and dumping waste there illegally, just an arms-length away from an informal settlement.

Standing there on top of the rehabilitated dumping ground, the grass is growing and it's hard to believe this was once a rubbish site.

However, taking a short walk changes the picture very quickly with the view of the sprawling Kya Sand informal settlement built right next to the illegal dumping site.

Land lords have taken over this area, they removed the fence and without following the right processes, their employees are setting the waste alight.

Bokka du Toit from the Kya Sand Burning Wasteland Forum tells Eyewitness News that small bakkies and big waste bin trucks are dumping their loads there at all hours, at a fraction of the price to cut costs.

“The informal settlement has integrated in the illegal dump site, so you can’t see the boundaries and a river is linking the whole thing. The walls are three meters tall with toxic waste.”

The community has been trying to get help from the authorities for years now.

A meeting was held with the City of Johannesburg authorities last week.

Joburg MMC for Environmental Affairs - Michael Sun says illegal operators are also dumping medical waste.

There are about eight illegal dumping sites in Kya Sand alone, one is said to be 20 meters high and there are concerns that some of this growing waste is seeping into the Klein Jukskei River.

CALLS FOR ACTION

The community of Kya Sand is calling on local government to do something about the illegal dumping.

“Waste is a huge problem and responsible management is wanting,” Du Toit said.

Du Toit said the community had been trying for years now to get the authorities and government to help them deal with the waste lords who are illegally operating in broad daylight.

“To create a new landfill is an enormous process, time consuming and a lot of money. It takes years of planning.”

The community received a quote five months ago to remove the rubble and demolish the illegal operation.

The figure came in at an eye-watering R5 million with fears these criminals would just start-up operations even if residents somehow found a day to cough up that money.