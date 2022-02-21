International Tourist Guide Day: Hopes of growth as COVID regulations eased

The pandemic has led to severe setbacks for the tourism industry over the past two years.

CAPE TOWN - As the world marks International Tourist Guide Day on Monday, the sector is hoping to see more visitors with COVID-19 regulations easing.

However, safety measures like travel bans and isolation guidelines are being amended and people have much more freedom to move around the country and the world.

Tony Jansen has been in the tourism industry for more than seven years and said the COVID-19 lockdown period has been the hardest.

A month before the hard lockdown was introduced in March 2020, he got married and when the regulations came into effect, he had to depend on his new wife.

“Not only did we run out of resources but it also has the psychological effect of making one feel insecure.”

He's looking forward to seeing more tourists.

“We hope that it's getting better. I fear a few more bumps down the road and the tourist numbers are far below what we would like them to be.”

Jansen adds the impact of the pandemic has taught him many lessons including the importance of time as he's started studying again.