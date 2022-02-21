International Mother Language Day: 'Speak freely and proudly'

South Africa is home to 11 official languages with each granted equal status by our constitution and it's easy to understand why South Africa is fondly known as the "Rainbow Nation".

JOHANNESBURG - As the world celebrates International Mother Language Day, people around Johannesburg have expressed why their mother tongue is still important to them.

The United Nations said it was important to preserve cultures and languages to foster respect.

South Africa is home to 11 official languages with each granted equal status by our Constitution and it's easy to understand why South Africa is fondly known as the "Rainbow Nation".

However, some people shy away from speaking and expressing themselves in their mother tongue out of fear of being judged.

As the world observes this day, many say: "Remember to speak freely and speak proudly."