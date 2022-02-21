IN QUOTES: Cele explains how SAPS fell short in responding to July unrest

The police minister was accounting for how the South African Police Service fell short in its response to the July unrest that claimed more than 300 lives.

JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele was on Monday back at the South African Human Rights Commission's (SAHRC's) inquiry into the 2021 July unrest that broke out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The police minister was accounting for how the South African Police Service fell short in its response to the unrests that claimed more than 300 lives.

When Cele appeared before the inquiry in December last year, he gave testimony on how National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was nowhere to be found during the unrest and that the commissioner did not visit any of the affected areas during and after the unrest.

On Monday, the SAHRC questioned the police minister on where and why the South African Police Service fell short in responding to the unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE TOP QUOTES FROM HIS TESTIMONY SO FAR:

“The arrest of the former president (Jacob Zuma) was one of those things that ignited what you saw happening.”

“Without any form of formal information, it was clear that something was coming. Preparations then would have helped to mitigate against what happened. It was clear that something was going to happen. [But] personally, I don’t remember any form of intelligence information coming to me. But in preparation, I would argue that it would have been better.”

“Social media told us that there were things happening [on the ground]. There were literal calls. I was briefed by people who were not on the structures of recognised intelligence. When I was briefed, I tried to confirm, there were names there that were very active.”

“I wanted capacity to trace [these social media calls] and I was told that we were not very equipped to be able to do those things, but you had people who were calling for the heads of the president and ministers and you can’t trace those things.”

INTERNAL ISSUES AT CRIME INTELLIGENCE AND REMOVAL OF HEAD OF CRIME INTELLIGENCE

The commission also discussed if the removal of the head of crime intelligence, Peter Jacobs, in December 2020 - which saw the division without a permanent head leading up to the unrest in July 2021 - had any impact on the ministry receiving information on the unrest.

Cele said that he had received a call from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole that he had received a report from the inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) on the head of crime intelligence. He said he took issue with the IGI not communicating with him and when he formally wrote to the inspector-general of intelligence, “they didn’t see eye-to-eye on the matter”.

“At a certain given point, I was told that there is someone acting as head of crime intelligence. I was told that a certain general was acting.”

“My problem was that I did not concur with this removal and [the appointment of this] acting [head of intelligence].”

“I was told that he was not acting wholly, he was acting on some sections of the law. And that was signed by the [late] Deputy National Commissioner General Mfazi, who was acting as the national commissioner when he signed that.”

“But with all these issues, [communication] would have still happened. So, I think the briefing [to me] should have continued. I’m sure some deliberate decision was just taken not to brief me from crime intelligence.”

