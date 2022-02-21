Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Lesufi told of ill-treatment, discrimination at school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi met with parents from the school on Sunday where he pledged his commitment to ridding classrooms of a racial divide.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen have spoken out against the ill-treatment of their children at the Randfontein high school, which is embroiled in a racism row.

Tension boiled over between parents outside the school gates last week when police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades in an attempt to restore order.

This follows an altercation among pupils which went viral on social media, along with voice notes in which defamatory language, including the K-word, was used.

Parents lined up to express their concerns and fears to Lesufi about how their children were allegedly racially discriminated against by their own peers.

One parent said one of the pupils apparently threw a bottle of urine at his daughter: “ After the incident that happened, only then did she start spilling the beans and as a parent, it still pains me today to hear my daughter telling me that so many times that she’s been thrown with bottle full of urine while she’s having lunch. What kind of a parent can stand for that?”

But some parents denied that the actions of pupils at the school were racially motivated.

“Parents, don’t make this a racial or political thing, please because this is not what it is. These are kids,” one parent said.

Lesufi said the school and its governing body were doing everything they could to confront racism.