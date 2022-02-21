Gauteng SAPS hunt suspects who killed bystander during Eden Park robbery

The men confronted security officials of a cash solutions company as they were collecting money.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a group of armed men who killed a bystander during a cross pavement robbery outside a business outlet in Eden Park.

The men confronted security officials of a cash solutions company as they were collecting money.

Police said that the armed men began randomly shooting towards the cash van before fleeing the scene on foot with at least three bags of cash.

The bystander was fatally wounded in the process.

The police's Athlende Mathe said: “Police have since embarked on the process of trying to locate the family of the innocent bystander. His name will be released once his next of kin have all been informed.”