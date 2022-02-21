Dlodlo’s dept to intensify lifestyle audits against public servants

Minister of Public Service and Administration Ayanda Dlodlo said lifestyle audits would be stepped up as part of rooting out any possible corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Government officials and directors who flash their wealth and wear designer labels have been told they will now be closely scrutinised.

Dlodlo was briefing the media as part of post-Sona government cluster briefings starting on Monday.

Minister said an integral part of ridding the public sector from corruption was the introduction of lifestyle audits in April last year.

She said these audits of state officials were being implemented across the public service and were compulsory.

She said not even flashy designer wear would go unnoticed.

“You will find public servants at chief director levels wearing designer clothes and having beautiful houses here and there. I think those are the people we need to be targeting because we would be paying lip service when we know that there is wealth that is unexplained.”

Dlodlo said linked to this were the Public Administration Management Regulations on conducting business with the state, which would also require a declaration of all financial interests.

She said the department was also working towards improving the protection of whistleblowers.