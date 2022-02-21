ActionSA calls for insourcing at Edenvale Hospital after workers dismissed

The party has written a letter to Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi demanding the former security guards and cleaners be reinstated and their salaries paid for the past few months.

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA on Monday called for insourcing at the Edenvale Hospital after workers were dismissed, resulting in a group camping outside the hospital.

After seven years of serving the Edenvale Hospital, over 40 security officers and cleaners are now without jobs.

Monday marked day 22 of camping outside the hospital premises.

The former employees claim the company that hired them, Jackcliffy Trading, can no longer be found at their offices.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the party would continue to fight for the rights of those who had been exploited.

“It's part of this Edenvale matter with the cleaners and security; we wrote a letter that if they don’t revert with a positive response, ActionSA will be approaching the courts on their behalf.”