A year after Nyanga sinkhole tragedy, families waiting on promised relocation

CAPE TOWN - A year has passed and the families of four Nyanga young boys who died in a sinkhole near Borcherds Quarry along the N2 highway are reminded every day of the tragic incident and are struggling to get on with their lives.

Axolile Mabangula, Nqabayethu Mlaza, Azola Quweni and Iva Kalikopu, fell into the hole and died in February last year.

According to the Western Cape Transport and Infrastructure Department, theft of sand used to fill holes along roads, played a role in the tragedy.

The parents of the four boys are sad and heartbroken.

They are specifically triggered, as the month of February reminds them of the last day, they saw their children alive, happy and smiling.

They are not only still traumatised by the incident but disappointed in government.

From left: Nonkoliseko Quweni, Landela Mlaza and Thuliswa Mabangula talk about their lives since losing their sons in a sinkhole tragedy in Nyanga in February 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

The boys knew each other, played together, and lived close to one another. The scene of the incident is nearby, as the N2 is opposite the informal settlement.

For Nqabayethu's mother, Landela Mlaza, it's a painful daily reminder.

"I used to close my eyes when I pass there, but as time goes on, I have to look there," Mlaza said.

EMPTY PROMISES

Family members of the boys said that they were disappointed in government's empty promises.

Since the day when the boys' bodies were recovered from the sinkhole, the families are still waiting for feedback from government on their promised relocation.

"I know it's been a year but I still feel like it happened yesterday. I am not OK at all but there's nothing I can do," the mother of Azola Quweni, Nonkoliseko, said.

She sits on a chair with her hands folded, with tears running down her face behind her blue mask.

Quweni said that her late son's birthday was also this month - Azola would have turned 14-years-old.

She said that she missed the sound of his voice, chirpy personality and laugh.

Quweni said that when the incident happened, government officials, ministers and even President Cyril Ramaphosa rushed to see them, made a promise and left them at the same place in their shacks.

Her house is located right opposite, more than 200 meters from where her son died and said that she could not even look at the bridge.

"I have to look there, there's nothing I can do, and there's nothing I can change. Government must keep their promises, if you promise someone you're going to do this, you do it," Quweni said.

Community leader Nomampandomise Mkhafu said that the families were trying to move on but they simply could not. She said that they were told that they would be relocated by officials and ministers but after the funerals, there was complete silence from government.

"The one promise of giving them a place to stay because it's very difficult for them to see that hole and that place. But up until now nothing happened," Mkhafu said.

Eyewitness News sent a query to the national Department of Human Settlements which was then referred to the Western Cape Human Settlement's Department, who responded by saying that the informal settlement was part of the Greater Airport Precinct Development which was currently under way.

The department said that the project commenced with planning in 2016 and that a number of statutory processes needed to be followed before any actual development took place.

It added that the department was currently in the final phases of the planning portion of the project.

The provincial department said that it was not able to confirm the exact date for relocation.

Mkhafu is also concerned by the fact that the families have not yet received counselling and said that she hoped that even though it was a year later, they received the support they needed.