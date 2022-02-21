Go

9 suspects arrested in Oudtshoorn over fraudulent driver's licences

They were taken into custody on Friday in Oudtshoorn during a joint operation between police and the Western Cape Transport Department.

33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Nine suspects have spent the weekend behind bars after they were arrested for allegedly fraudulently issuing drivers and learners licences.



Some of them are employees of the town's traffic department - others work for a local driving school.

They're accused of being part of a syndicate.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "After obtaining search and seizure warrants, the integrated team pounced on the Oudtshoorn driver's licence office as well as the houses. The suspects are all in police custody. Due to the schedule of the offences committed, bail will certainly be opposed by the investigating team."

