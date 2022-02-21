8 suspects killed in shootout with police in Rosettenville

At least four police officers were critically wounded on Monday afternoon and are receiving urgent medical care in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says eight suspects have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg.

At least four police officers were critically wounded on Monday afternoon and are receiving urgent medical care in hospital.

Speaking to the media at the scene, Cele said eight other suspects had been arrested.

He said the gang of 25 was on its way to rob a cash van when police pounced on them.

Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said: “Our team was monitoring them from last week but they didn’t commit their crime then. They decided that today they will commit that crime and our team was just behind them.”

He said nine of them are still on the run.

“We’ve counted about eight illegal rifles.”

Mawela said they’ve also recovered five stolen vehicles at the same house in The Hill.